Holt residents threatened with shotgun in home

RESIDENTS were threatened with a sawn off shotgun by two men in a home invasion on Flack Street, Holt.

The men were in the house at about 7.15pm, Sunday, March 4, and made demands for money while threatening residents with a sawn off shotgun.

Another man remained in a vehicle bearing ACT registration YKY645, waiting for the offenders who fled with a sum of cash.

Police attended the location and investigations are ongoing. Police believe the incident to be targeted and there is no threat to public safety.

Police are urging anyone who may have any information or footage that could assist police to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website using reference number 6240738.