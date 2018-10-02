FIREFIGHTERS rescued a dog trapped inside a burning house in Ainslie this afternoon (October 2). No one was home at the time when ACT Fire & Rescue was called to Paterson Street just after 4.30pm. There […]
Home alone – dog rescued from Ainslie blaze
FIREFIGHTERS rescued a dog trapped inside a burning house in Ainslie this afternoon (October 2).
No one was home at the time when ACT Fire & Rescue was called to Paterson Street just after 4.30pm. There was significant damage to the house and the roof collapsed.
The fire is extinguished and firefighters are dampening down hot spots.
Investigations into the cause are ongoing but officials say it’s not suspicious.
No comments yet.