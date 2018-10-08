Hoppers brought in to alleviate week-long garbage lag

THE government has just announced that waste and recycling collections will be delayed until next Monday following the dislocation of last week’s missed garbage collections.

The government is asking residents to leave bins out on the kerb in the expectation they will be emptied within 24 hours of their scheduled collections.

Hoppers have been temporarily placed for disposal of excess waste at Recycling Drop Off Centres in Tuggeranong, Gungahlin and Phillip. Information on the location of these drop-off sites is at tccs.act.gov.au

Services are expected to be back to normal by Monday, October 15.