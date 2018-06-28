Arts / How gran and the kids took on destruction

Briefly, Ms Deselda (“call me Des”) Troyer the architect and environmental bandit has a plan, which will mean more leaves to rake, no lawns to mow, no more bird droppings on the car. Great for mum and dad, but no garden means no lawns, no trees, no flowers, no birds and insects and worst of all, no garden gnomes.

Mercifully Gran, the kids and the garden gnomes outwit Des and save the environment for future generations in a show full of toe-tapping music, bright costumes and humour.

Billed as “fast, fun and funny and suitable for the whole family,” it’s directed by Nina Stevenson.

“Gnomes and Gardens”, St Paul’s Anglican Church Hall, Manuka, 10am, July 3; 6pm, July 7; 11am and 2pm, July 10; 2pm, July 11; 11am and 2pm, July 12; and 6pm, July 13. Cash at the door, no reservations.