Huge news for preschoolers, here comes Paw Patrol!

THE Paw Patrol is coming to Canberra, which is seriously huge news to anyone under the age of five!

Three performances of “The Great Pirate Adventure” will be staged at AIS Arena on Saturday, May 12.

The live stage show follows the heroic pups as they embark on a pirate-themed adventure to uncover hidden treasure. Tickets for all new performances go on sale at 10am, Monday 19 February from ticketek.com.au.

The producers say: “Mayor Goodway is getting everything shipshape for a big Pirate Day celebration in Adventure Bay. When Cap’n Turbot falls into a dark and mysterious cavern, it’s Paw Patrol to the rescue. Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Skye, Rocky and Zuma save Cap’n Turbot and discover a secret pirate treasure map that leads them on an epic adventure. Over land and on the high seas, the pups set out to find the treasure for Mayor Goodway so the celebration can go on.

“Things get ruff when Mayor Humdinger wants to find the treasure first for Foggy Bottom. The pups need all paws on deck for this pirate adventure, including help from the newest pup who’s all ears…Tracker! Using their heroic rescue skills, problem solving and teamwork, the pups set sail to save the day.”

“The Great Pirate Adventure,” includes two acts and an intermission, and incorporates an innovative costume approach to help bring the pups to life on stage as well as their vehicles and packs during the adventure.

Paw Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure”, AIS Arena, 10.30am, 1.30pm and 4pm, Saturday. May 12. Bookings to ticketek.com.au

