MORE than 200 people have been evacuated from a building on Genge Street, Civic, this morning (November 6) following the activation of an automatic fire alarm.

ACT Fire & Rescue arrived at the scene shortly after 10.30am. Occupants of the building had reported there was a smell of smoke on three floors.

Fire investigations and atmospheric monitoring did not detect any hazard in the building and ACT Fire & Rescue deemed the building safe to reoccupy.