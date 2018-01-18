PHOTO evidence from a member of the public has led to a building company being fined $4000 by the Queanbeyan-Palerang Regional Council. A truck was snapped dumping building waste on a vacant block at Googong. […]
Illegal, large fish trap hooked out of Lake Burley Griffin
The authority’s Narelle Sargent is warning that enclosed fishing traps are known to cause harm to protected species of fish and have also been responsible for the deaths of platypus, turtles and aquatic mammals.
“Canberrans are reminded that under ACT law, fish traps, enclosed nets (including the popular ‘opera house’ style) and set lines are not permitted in the ACT’s lakes and rivers,” Mrs Sargent said.
“Penalties of up to $5000 apply to people found using such traps and nets. It is important that we all work together to support the health of our waterways and that includes appropriate fishing activities.”
The find occurred during a regular waterway inspection by EPA officers. The officers are proactive in checking the Territory’s lakes and rivers including:
· monitoring algae and turbidity levels,
· retrieving samples of any suspicious or potentially hazardous liquids for further analysis,
· searching for persons or equipment in breach of ACT fishing regulations.
For information on ACT fishing rules visit act.gov.au/actfishing
