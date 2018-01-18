Illegal, large fish trap hooked out of Lake Burley Griffin

ENVIRONMENT Protection Authority officers have recently removed what is described as a “disturbingly” large fish trap recently from Lake Burley Griffin.

The authority’s Narelle Sargent is warning that enclosed fishing traps are known to cause harm to protected species of fish and have also been responsible for the deaths of platypus, turtles and aquatic mammals.

“Canberrans are reminded that under ACT law, fish traps, enclosed nets (including the popular ‘opera house’ style) and set lines are not permitted in the ACT’s lakes and rivers,” Mrs Sargent said.

“Penalties of up to $5000 apply to people found using such traps and nets. It is important that we all work together to support the health of our waterways and that includes appropriate fishing activities.”

The find occurred during a regular waterway inspection by EPA officers. The officers are proactive in checking the Territory’s lakes and rivers including:

· monitoring algae and turbidity levels,

· retrieving samples of any suspicious or potentially hazardous liquids for further analysis,

· searching for persons or equipment in breach of ACT fishing regulations.

For information on ACT fishing rules visit act.gov.au/actfishing

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Google

Reddit



Print

LinkedIn



Email

