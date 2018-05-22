Images released after pizza store robbery

FACE-FIT images have been released following multiple robberies involving two armed men earlier this year.

Police have released a face-fit of a mean, who was in the vicinity of Liardet Street in Weston on January 11 and Ellerston Avenue, Isabella Plains on January 28.

A previous face-fit of another man believed to be involved was released on March 30.

Police believe the men were driving a blue sedan along Parkinson Street towards Namatjira Drive, Weston.

The first man is described as approximately 180cm (6’) tall and a slim build. During the Weston aggravated robbery he was wearing a mask, gloves, a grey hooded jumper, black pants and white shoes. He was carrying a knife in his right hand.

The second man is described as approximately 180cm (6’) tall and a slim build. During the Weston aggravated robbery he was wearing a mask, gloves, a black baseball cap, a black jumper and dark pants. He was also carrying a knife.

Police are urging anyone who may know the identities of the men depicted in the face-fits or any information could assist police to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.