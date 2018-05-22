MINI Vinnies coordinator Natalie Wright has been awarded ACT Volunteer of the Year at the 2018 Volunteering Awards, held tonight (May 22) at the National Arboretum. Ms Wright is described as a prominent leader in the […]
Images released after pizza store robbery
FACE-FIT images have been released following multiple robberies involving two armed men earlier this year.On January 11, at about 10.15pm, the men entered the Crust pizza store on Liardet Street in Weston and stole cash. Then, on January 28, at about 7.45pm they allegedly entered the IGA Supermarket on Ellerston Avenue, Isabella Plains and stole money.
Police have released a face-fit of a mean, who was in the vicinity of Liardet Street in Weston on January 11 and Ellerston Avenue, Isabella Plains on January 28.
A previous face-fit of another man believed to be involved was released on March 30.
Police believe the men were driving a blue sedan along Parkinson Street towards Namatjira Drive, Weston.
The first man is described as approximately 180cm (6’) tall and a slim build. During the Weston aggravated robbery he was wearing a mask, gloves, a grey hooded jumper, black pants and white shoes. He was carrying a knife in his right hand.
The second man is described as approximately 180cm (6’) tall and a slim build. During the Weston aggravated robbery he was wearing a mask, gloves, a black baseball cap, a black jumper and dark pants. He was also carrying a knife.
Police are urging anyone who may know the identities of the men depicted in the face-fits or any information could assist police to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.
