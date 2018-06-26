Industrial fire blazes in Beard

ACT Fire and Rescue is working to extinguish a fire on Underwood Street in Beard.

Resources were called to the scene at about 3.40pm.

The fire has been controlled and there is no risk to surrounding properties.

Update: 5.10pm

Firefighters have extinguished the fire at a scrap metal and tire yard in Beard.

Workers onsite are believed to have unintentionally caused the fire when compressing old vehicles that still had quantities of fuels or oil in them.

The fire is not being treated as suspicious.