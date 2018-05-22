‘Influential’ Natalie recognised for her role with kids

MINI Vinnies coordinator Natalie Wright has been awarded ACT Volunteer of the Year at the 2018 Volunteering Awards, held tonight (May 22) at the National Arboretum.

Ms Wright is described as a prominent leader in the Canberra community and an influential role model for hundreds of Canberra school students through her volunteer work with the St Vincent de Paul Society.

She coordinates the largest Mini Vinnies group in Australia, a social justice group for primary school children which has grown to a group of 120 students.

Other category award winners include:

· Volunteer Team of the Year Award: The Big Heart Project Committee;

· Senior Volunteer of the Year Award: Delia Quigley;

· Young Volunteer of the Year Award: Allanah Marshall;

· Profound Influence of the Year Award: Andrew Prowse;

· Innovation Award: Fiona Jarvis;

· Thought & Leadership Awards: Andrew Gradie; and

· Corporate Volunteer of the Year: Beyond Bank Staff.