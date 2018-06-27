AN innocent family in Nugunnawal was luckily unharmed after a criminal gang discharged a firearm several times and set fire to the front door of their home on June 19. Chief police officer Justine Saunders says […]
Innocent Ngunnawal family ‘endangered’ by gang
AN innocent family in Nugunnawal was luckily unharmed after a criminal gang discharged a firearm several times and set fire to the front door of their home on June 19.
Chief police officer Justine Saunders says the residence was the previous home of a Comanchero member, but it’s not anymore.
“It’s a family home for a completely innocent family,” she says.
She says this latest incident is particularly concerning as it endangered innocent members of the community.
ACT Policing is urging anyone who saw a silver utility or suspicious activity in the Ngunnawal area, or has information or video footage that could assist police, to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000 or via their website.
