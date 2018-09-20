Interim CEO replaces Anderson after surprise resignation

AN interim CEO has been appointed to the new Canberra Health Service organisation after Janet Anderson quit three days after it was publicly announced she would be its CEO.

Ms Anderson later said she had quit due to “personal circumstances” and has been replaced by Bernadette McDonald, who will take on the role for six months, starting on October 1.

Ms McDonaldis a former deputy chief executive officer and acting chief executive officer of Austin Health in Victoria.

She has an extensive hospital, health services, policy development and program management background and has occupied senior roles in Victorian hospitals and in the Victorian Health and Human Services Department.

Ms McDonald has a Bachelor of Nursing, a Masters of Health Administration, post graduate diplomas in Health Services and Health Systems Management, and is a Graduate of the Australian Institute of Company Directors.