Intruder commits sexual offence in home

A LYNEHAM man, 19, allegedly entered a Belconnen home without permission on October 14, committed a sexual offence and then fled.

On Saturday (November 3) ACT Policing Sexual Assault and the Child Abuse Team searched the man’s residence and located a number of items.

Criminal investigations detective acting station sergeant Shane Scott says police believe there may be other victims who have yet to come forward and report similar crimes.

“We recognise that it takes courage to come forward if you are a victim of crimes of this nature,” he says.

“Let me reassure anyone that comes forward that your privacy is respected and upheld through the entirety of the process.”

The 19-year-old will face the ACT Magistrates Court today.

Police are urging victims of similar crimes or anyone who may have information that could assist police to contact 1800 333o00, or report via the Crime Stoppers ACT website using reference number 6319331.