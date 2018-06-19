Is this the face of the Garran creep?

POLICE have issued a face fit of a man believed to have tried to entice a boy into his car in Garran with the promise of a lift.

Kitchener Street

, notifying his parents.

The man is described as Caucasian in appearance, 30-40 years old and medium build. He was unshaven, had a deep voice and a red and green tattoo on his right wrist/lower forearm. He was wearing a black beanie and dark jacket with the sleeves rolled up.

The car was an old, white sedan with numerous scratches and dents on the panels. The incident occurred around 8.25am on Friday, May 25.

Anyone who may recognise the man, who may have any information or dashcam footage that could assist police should call 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Information can be provided anonymously.