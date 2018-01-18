Justice Crew tops the Australia Day concert bill

ARIA nominees Justice Crew will head the Australia Day concert at Regatta Point with Canberra band Tuchasoul and pop duo Jess & Matt.

From 7.30am on Australia Day (January 26), ActewAGL will host the Great Aussie Day Breakfast on the lawns of Stage 88 in Commonwealth Park and throughout the day there will be free family entertainment, including the Sing Australia choir, Dora the Explorer, as well as free kids’ activities including jumping castles, face painting and soccer darts.

At 9am, Canberra will welcome our newest Australian citizens at the National Flag Raising and Citizenship ceremony, hosted at Rond Terraces. The event will feature a traditional flyover and 21-gun salute.

From 4pm-9pm, Regatta Point will host a program full of free music and entertainment, including a special appearance of the Queen’s Baton Relay as it completes a lap of Lake Burley Griffin. Additional activities will also be hosted at Patrick White Lawns and Rond Terrace, including children’s picnic games, a giant slide, jumping castle, face painting and glitter tattoos. Food and beverage vendors will also be open at these sites.

The entertainment will conclude with the 9pm fireworks display above Lake Burley Griffin at 9pm, with Regatta Point and Patrick White Lawns offering the best vantage points.





Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Google

Reddit



Print

LinkedIn



Email

