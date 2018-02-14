Karabar family visited by “fake” caseworker

POLICE are urging the public to be wary following a “disturbing” incident where two fake Family and Community Services (FACS) caseworkers visited a Karabar home last Friday, February 9.

The two “FACS caseworkers”, a man and woman, went to the home at about 4pm and spoke to a mum who was there with two babies.

Police were told the man and woman produced what appeared to be an identity card and stated they were there to check on the welfare of the children.

At the time the mother said the children were asleep and told the pair she could call them so they could return when the babies woke, but the pair stated they would wait.

A short time later the mother presented the children to the “FACS caseworkers” in the lounge room. After checking the children and their bedroom, the pair left the home.

The woman became suspicious of the visit and contacted Queanbeyan FACS who confirmed they had no record of the visit from any of their caseworkers and the matter was reported to police.

Monaro Local Area command crime manager, detective chief inspector Neil Grey said while there have been no other reports of a similar incident, the visit is disturbing as the family have no known interaction with FACS or police.

“If in doubt of a government worker’s identity, members of the public should ask to see their identification. FACS have confirmed that all caseworkers in the Southern District carry photo ID with their name, job title and FACS logo and will always present this when visiting a family,” Neil says.

“If still in doubt, contact the agency involved or contact police who will attend and verify their bona fides, said Det Chief Insp Grey.”

Inquiries are continuing.

Police are urging anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via nsw.crimestoppers.com. au/

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Google

Reddit



Print

LinkedIn



Email

