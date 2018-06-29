Katy Gallagher joins Canberra’s RSPCA board

Ms Gallagher, alongside new members Chris Collins, a property and construction project professional, Viki Press, a senior manager and leader with the Australian Public Service, and Michelle Bennett, the executive general manager of the Customer Service Enhancement Group will join the current elected Board members on their mission to prevent cruelty to animals in the Territory.

The self-confessed lifelong animal lover and former senator, Ms Gallagher says she currently shares her kids and home with animals “Pip” and 19-year old “Monty”, who were both adopted from RSPCA ACT.

RSPCA ACT board president Jeffery Butler says: “On behalf of the RSPCA ACT Board, we’re excited to welcome four outstanding individuals to join our team and look forward to collaborating with them further in the future.”

With the departure of current CEO Tammy Ven Dange on June 30, the RSPCA ACT board will announce her replacement in the near future.