‘Kingo’ preservation on the agenda

The Canberra and District Historical Society’s next general meeting will see president Nick Swain and a past president, Marilyn Truscott, discuss the submission for heritage listing of the hotel made by the society in January.

Located across from the Russian Embassy on Canberra Avenue, the Kingo was believed to have been used as a vantage point by Australian agents to monitor embassy movements during the Cold War, a fact highlighted by former Federal politician Fred Daly in his famous “Political Discovery Tours” of Canberra.

It is believed that once a building has been nominated to the ACT Heritage Council it is considered “protected”, as if it were already on the register.

Canberra and District Historical Society General Meeting, Telopea Park School Conference Room, NSW Crescent, Barton, 5pm-7pm,

Tuesday, May 8. Tea and coffee from 5pm, doors close at 5.30pm.

