Knife attack suspect: do you know him?

THIS is the facefit of the man police are looking for after the attack of a woman in Barton last Saturday (September 22).

Police say that at about 10pm, a 26-year-old woman was walking along Darling Street, near the Barton Tennis Club, when a man ran at her with a knife.

The woman was forced to the ground and told not to scream. Shortly after, the woman noticed two people nearby and called out to them. The man released the woman and fled the scene on foot towards Telopea Park.

The offender is described as a man in his late 20s-early 30s, Mediterranean/Middle Eastern in appearance, about 170cm (5’7”) tall with a slim build.

He was wearing a white T-shirt, black pants, a black puffer jacket, white cap and was barefoot.

Anyone with any information should call 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Information can be provided anonymously.