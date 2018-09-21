Knox moves from Icon to head ActewAGL

Mr Knox who is also a board member of the ActewAGL joint venture board and the deputy chair of the Water Services Association of Australia, has previously held the position of CEO at ActewAGL.

He will replace Michael Costello who announced his retirement in May after a decade leading the joint venture energy business.

ActewAGL joint venture chair Paul Adams says Mr Knox’s energetic leadership style, commercial experience, and passion for our customers and community will support the strategic objectives of ActewAGL.

“His long-term vision will ultimately benefit the Canberra community through innovative products and services,” Mr Adams says.

Mr Knox says that while he is sad to be leaving Icon Water, he’s looking forward to the challenges of working in the energy sector again, particularly with an organisation he has extensive knowledge of.

“For more than 10 years, I have had the privilege of serving the Canberra community through my work in the utility sector, most recently with Icon Water,” he says.

“I look forward to strengthening this connection to community through my new role with ActewAGL.”

Mr Costello will leave the business on Friday, October 12, and Tania Hutchison will act as CEO until Mr Knox joins ActewAGL on Monday, November 12.

Icon Water’s chair, Ms Wendy Caird, says: “I am proud to say that under John’s leadership Icon Water has achieved [many] goals and our forward challenge is to exceed these expectations and to truly establish ourselves as a valued partner in our community.”

“I am pleased that he is not lost to the Canberra community and I know that he will be a great asset to ActewAGL,” she says.

Icon Water’s general manager of infrastructure services, Ray Hezkial, will become the acting CEO of Icon Water following Mr Knox’s departure.

He will act as CEO until a permanent replacement is selected, with a national search to commence in February 2019.