Land-title searches go online

A NEW online land titles system promises to make searches easier for conveyancing solicitors and the public.

Access Canberra’s acting chief operating officer Alison Purvis said that the new ACT Land Information System (ACTLIS) had modernised land searches so that buyers and sellers of property (or their solicitors and conveyancers) were able to complete searches online rather than emailing requests or attending a shopfront.

“This is good news for our community who completed 123,368 land title searches in 2017,” Ms Purvis said.

“Land title information from the late 1980s onwards is available for immediate download once purchased using a credit or debit card while earlier land title information will be sent electronically within 24 hours of an online request being made.

“Another benefit of the new land titles system is that it allows users to search by street address. Previously, only parcel number and volume folio number searches were possible.

“Searches can also be done on mobile phones and tablets and all information purchased is provided as a pdf download or email.”

Ms Purvis said that a fee of either $22 or $29 currently applied to land title searches. There has been no fee increase to customers in transitioning to the new land titles system.”