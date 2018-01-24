Latham drink driver ‘shocks’ police

A LATHAM man’s licence was immediately suspended on Friday, January 19, after returning a “shocking” breath alcohol level of more than six times the legal limit, according to ACT police.

The 50-year-old man will face a level 4 drink driving charge, after he was pulled over at about 6.30pm on Friday, for a random breath test on Blackall Street, Barton.

After providing a positive roadside screening test, the man was taken into police custody for a breath analysis.

The man provided a breath analysis of 0.304 grams of alcohol per 210 litres of breath.

The man will be summonsed to face the ACT Magistrates Court at a later date.

Officer in charge of traffic operations, station sergeant Marcus Boorman said drivers who are impaired on the roads not only put their lives at risk but also the lives of all road users.

“It is the responsibility of all drivers to be safe on the roads and is very simple, ‘If you drink, don’t drive’, don’t take the risk,” he says.

