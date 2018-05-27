Lego loot located in Queanbeyan

MORE than 50 boxes of Lego, bicycles, power tools, jewellery and electronics were located in an early morning police raid looking for stolen property at a unit in Queanbeyan today.

Two men, aged 31 and 26, were arrested about 1.30am and taken to Queanbeyan Police Station.

The 31-year-old man was charged with goods in personal custody suspected being stolen and goods suspected stolen in/on premises.

The 26-year-old man was charged with two outstanding warrants, goods in custody and possession of house-breaking implements.

The pair were refused bail to appear at Queanbeyan Local Court tomorrow (May 28).