Leisure centre build starts next week
CONSTRUCTION will begin next week on the Stromlo Leisure Centre, a $36.6 million facility located at Stromlo Forest Park and intended to service more than 100,000 people in Weston Creek, Woden and the Molonglo Valley.
The ACT government initially committed $33 million for the project to include a 50-metre lap and competition pool, a program pool for activities such as swimming lessons and aqua aerobics, a reception, kiosk, administration offices and change rooms.
After further consultation with the community, an additional $3.6 million funding was allocated for a gym, leisure pool, toddlers’ pool, splash park, crèche and more seating throughout the centre.
The Stromlo Leisure Centre will be part of the Stromlo Forest Park, which already boasts world-class mountain bike trails, a criterium circuit, running track, equestrian trails, spectator stands and parts of the container village that have been relocated from West Basin.
Work is expected to be complete in early 2020.
