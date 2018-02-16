Light rail receives notice after ‘preventable’ incident

WORKSAFE ACT has issued Canberra Metro a Prohibition Notice and an Improvement Notice following the damage of a gas line, which caused traffic disruption along Northbourne Avenue on Thursday (February 15).

“This was a major gas line strike and we have significant concerns around how Canberra Metro and subcontractors are identifying, recording and protecting utilities along the project route,” Mr Jones says.

“We have now had a number of utility strikes including gas, electricity and water as well as other infrastructure such as light poles being damaged. It is fortunate that significant injuries have not occurred as a result of these incidents.

“Today I met with senior officers involved in the project to express my concerns around utilities protection and management and I have received assurances that improvements will be made quickly to prevent such incidents re-occurring.

“Until WorkSafe ACT is confident that the improvements are adequate and have been successfully implemented a Prohibition Notice preventing mechanical excavation at the site will remain in force. This means other works can continue except those relating to excavation.

“An Improvement Notice has also been issued around safety procedures to ensure timely reporting to emergency services when such incidents occur.”

