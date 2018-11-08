Liz lifts her way to the top of the world

CANBERRA’s Elizabeth Craven lifted her way to the top of the World Powerlifting Championships last month in the US, winning the gold medal in her category and overall.

She’s been ranked Australia’s number one powerlifter for the last six years, and now, she can’t believe all those years of work finally came together.

But the 43-year-old didn’t stop there and has also broke two world records on the way.

At 151cm tall and weighing 52.5kg, Liz squatted a world record of 157kg, bench pressed 85kg and deadlifted 185kg – leading to a world record total score.