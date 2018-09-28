Local ‘champions’ gather for Queanbeyan’s 180th

“180 Mementos, 180 Years,” the exhibition marking Queanbeyan’s 180th birthday, was launched in fine style last night at The Q, but the cake looked so much like the historical council chambers that no one was willing to cut it.

The launch and accompanying Q&A, presided over by ABC presenter Jolene Laverty, saw a crowd of Queanbeyanites joining in the refrain to Evelyn Grieg’s stirring song, “Queanbeyan, Queanbeyan, I’ll always long for you”.

Curator and member of the organising team, “CityNews” columnist and social historian, Nichole Overall, recently told us: “This exhibition is another chance for us to present some of these amazing stories, people, and events in an engaging and interactive way, highlighting our journey which, to a degree, also charts the progress of a nation.”

Items in the exhibition at the Q are varied, and include the first gravestone ever erected in the town, tent-pegger George Gribble’s silver cup awarded by Queen Victoria in 1897, fascinating maps of the emerging village, mayoral robes, the famous F!NK water jug by the late artist Robert Foster, and armour worn by Mick Jagger in the “Ned Kelly” film.

“180 Mementos: 180 Years,” at The Q, Queanbeyan, rear, 253 Crawford Street, Queanbeyan, 10am-4pm, Monday to Friday and 10am-2pm, Saturday, until October 14.