Local coffee roasts the opposition

BEAN!ROASTERS has won so many awards in the past few years that the Fyshwick company can claim to be Australia’s most awarded coffee roaster for 2016, 2017 and 2018.

It is the roasting department of CosmoreX and Jess and Jamie Grant have taken over the family coffee business, producing a “new generation of coffee” with the awards to prove their success.

Jess’ grandfather Cosimo Sciannimanica started selling coffee in Australia in the 1960s, forming CosmoreX in 1985 with her parents Attilio and Anne Sciannimanica. The company supplies machines and other equipment to coffee shops.

“The funny thing is, mum and dad took over the business at the age we are now, and we have young kids just as they did then,” says Jess.

“I grew up in the family business, with dad roasting beans four days a week in his white overalls. You could never talk to him as he’d be down at the roaster, very focused. It was all manual then and he had to be with it all the time. Mum would be front of house.”

Jamie says the name Bean!Roasters is a good fit, “it’s what we do.”

Sales manager Daniel Moscaritolo says Bean!Roasters wants to build on the reputation created by Jess’ family, who started CosmoreX in 1985.

“The market is so educated about coffee now that it’s about us setting our own trend but keeping up with what the young, key markets are doing,” he says.

Daniel says the first major awards won by Bean!roasters were in 2015/16 at the Melbourne International Coffee Expo (MICE).

“We changed the way we were doing things in terms of the green beans we were selecting, how we were roasting and how we were judging those coffees. We implemented a full procurement team of roasters.

“Eighteen months later we took out champion roaster at MICE in 2015/16 and then again in 2016/17. We were runner-up in 2018.”

In the past three years Bean!Roasters has also won gold and silver medals at the Sydney Royal Show, champion roaster at Royal Hobart Fine Food, as well as awards at the Australian International Coffee Awards and the Golden Bean Awards among others.

“The roasting is programmed and automated for consistency through the Brambati machine Attilio brought in, which takes out human error,” says Jamie.

Jess and Jamie say their team of roasters, led by Michael Sloggett and Mick Walker, are all passionate about what they do.

“It’s up to your roasting team to pull out that flavour to show what it can produce, so the awards demonstrate that our technology and our roasting equipment is of a high standard, and it shows how far we’ve come not just as as a coffee maker but also what we’re sourcing,” says Jess.

Bean!Roasters coffee is available online at beanroasters.com.au or instore at CosmoreX, 47 Kembla Street, Fyshwick.