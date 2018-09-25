‘Major’ expansion ensures more palliative care

Canberrans living their final days with dignity, says CEO of The Snow Foundation, Georgina Byron, who has partnered with

The Australian Government has committed $4 million and the Snow Foundation had donated $2 million so the house can see an increase in the number of specialist in-patient palliative care beds, as well as improvements and development of administration and clinical space.

ACT Senator Zed Seselja says the support will allow Canberrans to remain close to their families.

“By expanding palliative care services at Clare Holland House, people won’t have to move away from Canberra, and will be close to the emotional and social support of their loved ones,” he says.

“The expansion will include an increase in the number of specialist inpatient palliative care beds and more family friendly features that enable loved ones to stay with patients on site.”

The Australian Government also subsidises palliative care medicines under the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme and palliative care consultations under the Medical Benefits Schedule.

ACT Minister for Health and Wellbeing, Meegan Fitzharris says t he ACT government is also considering how best to increase investment in palliative care services and look forward to the conclusion of the Legislative Assembly’s “Inquiry into End of Life Choices”.

The expansion of Clare Holland House is anticipated to commence in 2019.