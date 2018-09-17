Man, 21, faces arson and firearm charges

A FORMER OMCG member has been charged with arson, discharging a firearm and endangering life following his alleged involvement in a car fire and shooting in Isabella Plains last year.

On Friday, March 10, 2017, ACT police responded to a report of a vehicle fire and gunshot damage at a house on Ellerston Avenue.

The 21-year-old man being charges is currently in custody for unrelated matters and will face the ACT Magistrates Court today (September 18).

Detective superintendent Scott Moller says they will continue to pursue people involved in any of these violent offences.

“I also warn anybody, particularly young men, who are considering joining these criminal gangs that you will be used by the gangs to perform the most violent crimes, but abandoned by them when caught,” he says.

Police are urging anyone who may have any information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.