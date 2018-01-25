SEVERE thunderstorms, which are likely to produce heavy rainfall, flash flooding, damaging winds and large hailstones are predicted across western districts such as Canberra over the next several hours. The State Emergency Service advises that […]
Man does $3000 damage to shopping centre
A MAN has damaged the automatic doors between the main building and the Lifestyle Centre at Tuggeranong Hyperdome Shopping Centre, Greenway, causing $3000 worth of damage.The man, who appears to be aged in his 20s or 30s, was with three other men and one woman when he damaged the doors on Saturday, December 16, at about 1.50am.
The man was wearing a dark coloured t-shirt with a motif on the front right chest, dark coloured pants and dark coloured boots. He is described by police as Caucasian in appearance, with short dark hair.
Police are asking anyone who can identify the offender to contact Police on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website using reference number 6211812.
