Man arrested at Canberra Airport

A PHILLIP man had just come off a plane at Canberra Airport last night (October 21) when police arrested him for drug trafficking and money laundering.

Police searched the 34-year-old man’s house on Irving Street, in Phillip, on Wednesday (October 17), at about 12.50pm, where they found a trafficable quantity of cocaine, more than $100,000 in Australian currency, a set of knuckle dusters, as well as paraphernalia consistent with trafficking, such as electronic scales and packaging equipment.

The man will face the ACT Magistrate’s Court today.

ACT police urge people with information to participate in the “Dob in a Dealer campaign”. Information can be provided to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.