Man assaults woman after Tharwa crash

A WOMAN was assaulted after a minor crash involving a maroon 4WD and a silver Mitsubishi Lancer on Tharwa Drive, Conder, at the end of December.

The maroon 4WD, which had ACT registration and towing a trailer, and the silver Mitsubishi Lancer were heading north when the crash occurred on December 29, at about 2pm.

After the crash both cars stopped and the drivers got out of their vehicles. When the driver of the Mitsubishi got out a man standing on the median strip approached her and assaulted her.

The man is described as being of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander in appearance, aged in his 30s with short dark hair and a moustache.

Police are urging anyone who may have dash-cam footage or any information about the incident to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website using the reference number 6216393.

