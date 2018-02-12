Man blocks bathroom during attempted robbery

A WOMAN was cornered in the bathroom near Woolworths in Belconnen Mall last year, November 28, by another woman, who attempted to steal her handbag, while a man blocked the exit.

The alleged offenders entered the bathroom at about 8.30pm, where the woman offender accused the victim of stealing her phone before attempting to snatch her handbag.

The man then blocked the exit, pushing the victim back into the bathroom as she tried to leave.

Another woman, who did not participate in the attempted robbery, was nearby and appears to know the suspects.

The offenders are believed to have left in a white coloured Nissan Pulsar, with number plate YKS894 (ACT registration).

Man suspected of attempted robbery in the Belconnen Mall toilets. Woman suspected of attempted robbery in the Belconnen Mall toilets. Woman who is allegedly known to suspects.

Police are urging anyone who may have information to contact police on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website using reference number 6204293.

