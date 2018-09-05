Man caught drug driving twice in one day

A MAN was caught drug driving twice in about two hours on Monday, September 3.

The 47-year-old driver was first stopped at about 10.30am on London Circuit, where a road side drug test returned a result that was positive for cannabis and methylamphetamine.

He was taken into custody for further tests and was released at about 11.30am with instructions not to drive a motor vehicle for a period of 12 hours.

Then, at about 12.15pm, police stopped the same man in the same vehicle on Cooyong Street, Braddon.

A second road side drug test returned a result that was positive for cannabis and methylamphetamine. The man was again taken into custody for further tests before later being charged and bailed.

Officer in charge of traffic operations, acting station sergeant David Wills says the man’s actions demonstrate a distinct lack of regard towards the safety of road users in the ACT.

“This driver’s actions are senseless,” he says.

“He has endangered other road users by driving with not one but two illicit drugs present in his system.

“It is well known that impaired driving can significantly contribute to serious collisions and deaths on our roads.”