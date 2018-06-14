Man caught with 300 cannabis plants

A MELBA man was caught last night (June 13) with about 300 cannabis plants and more than $20,000.

The 42-year-old was arrested after police searched a place in Spence yesterday.

He will face the ACT Magistrates Court some time today.

The search remains ongoing.

