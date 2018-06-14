SINCE early May, landscaping and conservation work has meant “one of Canberra’s heritage treasures”, Blundells Cottage, has been closed since but it’s expected reopen in August, says NCA chief executive Sally Barnes. Ms Barnes says these new works […]
Man caught with 300 cannabis plants
A MELBA man was caught last night (June 13) with about 300 cannabis plants and more than $20,000.
The 42-year-old was arrested after police searched a place in Spence yesterday.
He will face the ACT Magistrates Court some time today.
The search remains ongoing.
Anyone with any information about the manufacture, distribution or supply of illicit drugs is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.
