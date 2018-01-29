Man chokes victim in family violence incident

A MAN will face the ACT Magistrates Court this morning (January 29) after he allegedly assaulted, choked, suffocated, strangled and forcibly confined his victim in a family violence incident.

The man, 34, was charged with four counts of common assault, two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, one count of chokes, suffocates, strangles another person and one count of forcible confinement.

Acting superintendent intelligence, community safety and family violence, Matt Craft says any form of violence is unacceptable.

“ACT Policing have a strong no-tolerance to family violence and are pro-arrest. We will prosecute family violence offenders to the full extent of the law,” he says.

Victims of family violence can contact police on 131444 or 000 for emergencies, or attend any police station.

Information about family violence and support services can be found at police.act.gov.au/safety-and-security/family-violence

