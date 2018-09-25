Man could be linked to recent child approaches

A MAN, who indecently exposed himself to a student in Conder yesterday (September 25) morning, could be linked to reported child approaches.

The man, 43, of Gordon allegedly approached a female student as she was walking to school and then exposed himself to her.

She ran from the location and informed teachers at the school.

The man has been charged with committing an act of indecency against a child and will face the ACT Magistrates Court today.

There have been 18 child approaches reported to police since February, with another incident reported on Monday (September 24).

In the afternoon a child was allegedly approached by a man in a white dual cab ute while the student was waiting to be picked up in Wanniassa.

The man is described as Caucasian, between 40 and 50 years of age, with shoulder length hair, a large ear piercing and a long full face beard.

Anyone who may have any information that could assist police can contact 1800 333000 using reference number 6269577.