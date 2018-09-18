Man dies after Hindmarsh drive crash

A MAN, 32, died in hospital overnight after a crash at the intersection of Tuggeranong Parkway and Hindmarsh Drive on Monday (September 17).

The single-vehicle collision occurred on the southbound off ramp at about 11.20am. The man was treated at the scene and transported to hospital where he died overnight.

This is the eighth fatality on ACT roads this year.

Police are urging anyone who may have any information or dash-cam footage that could assist police to contact 131444 using reference number 6310114.