Man dies in Bonython motorcycle crash

A MAN has died after he crashed his motorcycle at Anketell Street and Athllon Drive in Bonython last night (May 13).

Police and ACT Ambulance Service responded to the collision at about 7.30pm but unfortunately, the man died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

This is the fifth fatality on ACT roads this year.

ACT Policing’s Collision Investigation and Reconstruction Team are examining the circumstances surrounding the collision and a report will be prepared for the Coroner.

Police are urging anyone who may have any information that could assist police to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the website.