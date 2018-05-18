Man dies in crash near the Federal Highway

A MAN has died after the van he was driving left the road and hit a tree in Yarra today (May 18).

Emergency services were called to the crash, which was 400 metres south of Wollogorang Creek Bridge, off the Federal Highway, at about 1.30pm.

The man, who was the sole occupant of the van, died at the scene.

Officers from The Hume Police District have established a crime scene and commenced investigations into the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Anyone with information is urged to come forward.

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000 or report via nsw.crimestoppers.com. au/