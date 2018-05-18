Man drives ute at police officer

A MAN has accelerated his ute “harshly” towards a police officer while she was attempting to speak with him yesterday (May 17) on Mowatt Street, Queanbeyan East, about his driving.

It was about 1.35pm when she avoided being hit before pursuing the ute.

Officers lost sight of the ute before it was sighted on Bungendore Road by another police vehicle, which saw the ute cross to the incorrect side of the road and hit a guard rail.

Police were forced to end the chase shortly after due to safety concerns.

The ute was driven into the ACT and was found empty about 1.50pm on Pialligo Avenue, near the airport.

A search involving police from both NSW and the ACT is now underway for the driver.

The man is described as being of Mediterranean/Middle Eastern appearance, aged in his 20s, with a slim build and dark hair styled in a mullet. He was wearing a dark-coloured top.

Anyone with information about the driver’s identity or his whereabouts is urged to contact Queanbeyan Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000.