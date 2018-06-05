Man follows child in Yarralumla

INVESTIGATIONS are underway after a child was followed by a man in his vehicle in Yarralumla on Sunday (June 3).

The child was riding a bicycle on Bentham Street, at about 1.30pm when a man followed him into the drop off area of a nearby school and then watched the him for some time.

When the child sought assistance from a nearby group of people, the man then drove away.

Police are investigating several reports of incidents in Canberra suburbs where children have been approached by a man attempting to entice them into a vehicle before and after school.

ACT Policing Superintendent South District Stephen Turnbull said as a result of these reports people may notice an increased police presence at some schools.

“We want to stress to parents and guardians the importance of immediately reporting any unusual approaches on 131444 or in the case of emergency 000,” he said.

“It should be noted the vehicle is not always the same and it’s a good time to remind your child about what they should do if they are approached by a stranger.”

Police are urging anyone who may have any information that could assist police to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website using reference number 6273088.