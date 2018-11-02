Man found with firearms in Wanniassa

AFTER finding two firearms in a Kambah residence yesterday (November 1) police were on the search for a 37-year-old man, who allegedly owned them.

They found the man after 9.45am after a traffic stop in Wanniassa where police discovered another firearm in the car he was in.

The man was charged with unlawful possession of firearms and using a carriage service to menace/harass and will face the ACT Magistrates Court this morning.

Police are urging anyone who may have any information to contact 1800 333000, or report via the Crime Stoppers ACT website using reference number 6325580.