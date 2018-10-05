Man found with stolen AFP badges, guns and cars

A MAN, 30, was arrested yesterday (October 4) after police located stolen Australian Federal Police (AFP) badges, a sawn-off shotgun, a rifle and three motor vehicles.

Police searched the Higgins home at about 11.05am after they spotted the man in the driveway in a Landcruiser with number plates attached to a Mitsubishi Magna.

The man will face the ACT Magistrates Court today on 13 charges such as four counts of possession of stolen property, unauthorised possession of prohibited firearms, unauthorised possession of firearms, possession of ammunition and possession of a prohibited substance.