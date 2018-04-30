Man pummelled to the ground in Fyshwick

A MAN was pummelled to the ground outside the Canberra Men’s Club on Gladstone Street, in Fyshwick.

Outside the club, the man tried to strike the victim with a baseball bat, but another man intervened, grabbing the bat out of his hand. The man then punched the victim in the head twice, knocking him to the ground.

Police wish to speak to the offender, and a man and a woman who witnessed the assault, or anyone who can identify the offender or the witnesses.

The offender was wearing a black and grey long-sleeve T-Shirt, dark pants and white Nike sneakers. He is described as being Middle Eastern in appearance, olive complexion, slim build, 183cm (6’0”) tall and has brown eyes.

The first witness is a woman likely to be known to the alleged offender and is described as of Caucasian appearance, and believed to be 40 to 50 years old. She has shoulder-length brown hair and was wearing a silver or grey dress and glasses.

The second witness is the man who stopped the offender’s use of a baseball bat in the attack. He is described as having solid build with dark hair in a bun, and has a tattoo on the upper part of his left arm. He was wearing a grey T-shirt, dark sorts and thongs.

Police are calling for these people, anyone who knows these people, and anyone else who may have witnessed the incident to contact police on 131 444, or 1800 333000 or report via the Crime Stoppers ACT website .

