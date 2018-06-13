Man steals $100,000 of fishing gear

A LATHAM man, 31, has allegedly stolen more than $100 000 worth of fishing equipment and “likely” has been selling it through Facebook “Buy Swap Sell” pages.

ACT police searched the man’s house after receiving a report that a former employee had stolen over $25,000 worth of fishing equipment and a large amount of cash from a fishing store.

During the search they located and seized an enormous amount of fishing gear and associated products suspected as being stolen, such as:

more than 70 fishing rods

24 fishing reels

over 30 clear fishing boxes containing lures, fishing hooks and fishing line

several back packs full of fishing equipment

two large plastic boxes full of unopened packets of fishing lures

more than 10 knives

five boxes of fishing flies

four tents

two pairs of binoculars

clothing items in new condition

Police believe a large amount of the property seized was stolen from another fishing store where the alleged offender had also worked.

Detective acting superintendent Jason Kennedy says he believes some people will now be in possession of stolen goods that they believed had purchased in good faith.

“It is likely the alleged offender has been selling fishing equipment similar to that seized online through Facebook ‘Buy Swap Sell’ pages and other such websites,” he says.

“I am urging the community to be cautious when buying goods online. Anyone who has recently purchased fishing equipment from a non-reputable dealer online should contact Police, as they may have purchased stolen goods.”

The Latham man will be summonsed to appear at the ACT Magistrates Court.

Anyone who may have any information that could assist police should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.