Man suffers facial burns at service station fire

A MAN in his mid 30’s is being treated by paramedics at a service station in Conder after a jerry can caught fire this morning (January 29).

The fire was contained to the rear of a ute, where a 20L fuel container was being filled. It was extinguished by staff onsite at about 9am shortly before emergency services arrived.

ACT Fire & Rescue would like to remind the community that portable fuel containers must always be placed on the ground away from all possible ignition sources when open for filling, and that flammable liquids must never be decanted inside vehicles or on trailers.

