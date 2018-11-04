Man survives after car rolls down ravine

A MAN is in a stable condition with a broken leg after his vehicle rolled down a ravine at Brindabella National Park yesterday (November 4).

The 42-year-old had been driving alone at the time but a passer-by in the area found him and called 000 just after midday.

It took more than two hours to reach the man and ACT Fire & Rescue responded in its Remote Area 4WDs before walking with intensive care paramedics to the crash site near Two Sticks Road, just north of the NSW border.