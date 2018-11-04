Man survives after car rolls down ravine

A MAN is in a stable condition with a broken leg after his vehicle rolled down a ravine at Brindabella National Park yesterday (November 4).

The 42-year-old had been driving alone at the time but a passer-by in the area found him and called 000 just after midday.

It took more than two hours to reach the man and ACT Fire & Rescue responded in its Remote Area 4WDs before walking with intensive care paramedics to the crash site near Two Sticks Road, just north of the NSW border.

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

Leave your opinion here. Please be nice. Your Email address will be kept private.
%d bloggers like this: