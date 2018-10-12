Man tries to lure children at Canberra playground

A MAN allegedly called out to several young children at a playground in Lyons yesterday (October 11) in an attempt to lure them.

The man, who is described as being about 50 or 60-years-old, was calling out to the children at about 4.40pm.

He is also described as having a dark complexion, brown eyes, black hair and a long dark coloured beard. He was wearing a dark coloured suit with vertical stripes, a beret and carrying a white shopping bag.

The man was last seen walking towards Lyons shops following the incident.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is urged to contact police on 1800 333000 using reference number 6269577.